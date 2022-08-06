IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

