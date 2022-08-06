Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Diageo were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

