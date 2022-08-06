Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,063,002 shares of company stock worth $29,868,748 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

