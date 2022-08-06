Independent Advisor Alliance Has $520,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

