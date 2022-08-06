Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock worth $11,710,026 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.