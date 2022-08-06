Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $23,588,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $18,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

