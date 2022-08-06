C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,269. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.