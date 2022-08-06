IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.38 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

