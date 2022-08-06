Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,932 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.