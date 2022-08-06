Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $84,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after buying an additional 4,237,366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 1,342,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 1,017,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 6,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 984,892 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,557,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MPLN stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of -0.06.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup lifted their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
