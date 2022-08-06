Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Holdings Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 42,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

PPT opened at $3.97 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

