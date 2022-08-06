KBC Group NV Purchases 9,568 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $134.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

