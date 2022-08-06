Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

CTRA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

