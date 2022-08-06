Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,026. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

