IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,359.73 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,239.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,543.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

