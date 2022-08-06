KBC Group NV Purchases 58,314 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 324.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.