Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,049,341 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 542,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NNDM opened at $3.42 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,116.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

