Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,936 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,865,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

