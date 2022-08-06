IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,691 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

