Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.93.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.