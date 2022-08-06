IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,471 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

KMX stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

