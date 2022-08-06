IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

