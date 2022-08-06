IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.37 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WestRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in WestRock by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.