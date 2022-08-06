IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.