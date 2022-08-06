W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

