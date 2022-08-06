KBC Group NV Sells 15,581 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

