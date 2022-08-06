Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

