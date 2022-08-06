Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

