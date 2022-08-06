Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,316,000 after acquiring an additional 441,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

