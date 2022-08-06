Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,060 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.46 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

