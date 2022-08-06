Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average of $244.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

