Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

