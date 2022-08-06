Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Stericycle worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 275,869 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

