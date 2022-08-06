Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $78.51 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

