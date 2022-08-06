California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

AMG stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

