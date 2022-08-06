Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Generac by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Generac by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

