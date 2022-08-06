MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

