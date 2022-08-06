IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $47.67 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

