Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 8.2% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Trimble by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

