IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,830 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avantor by 22.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.55 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

