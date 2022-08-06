IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,256 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DRI opened at $123.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.