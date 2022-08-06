IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

