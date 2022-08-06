Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,339,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,619,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

