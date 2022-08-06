Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.