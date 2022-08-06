IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

DGX opened at $139.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

