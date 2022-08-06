IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,163 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.