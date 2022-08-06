IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $154.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

