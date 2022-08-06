IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,317 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

