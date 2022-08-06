IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.57 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

