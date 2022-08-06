IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 305,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3,458.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $370.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

